2nd ODI WI vs Pak Live Streaming Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

West Indies cricket team is touring Pakistan to play three one day international matches during this series. The second match of this series will be played between Pak v WI on the Rawalpindi cricket stadium. The cricket lovers will watch Second ODI WI vs Pak Live Streaming Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The match between the teams of Pak vs WI will be played on 10 June 2022 and the teams of WI v Pak will announce their team squads and the names of the players are available online for the cricket fans. The match of the teams of Pakistan v West Indies will be played at the local venue of Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Rawalpindi. The match of the teams of West Indies v Pakistan will be played at 10:30 am and the cricket fans will come to the stadium in large number to enjoy the direct view of the cricket match. The tv channels will broadcast the live transmission of this match between the teams of Pakistan vs West Indies. The video highlights of the match will be uploaded online so that the viewers will download them after ending of the match as the stunning moments of the match of the teams of West Indies vs Pakistan will be shared online.