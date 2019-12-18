Pakistani batsman, Abid Ali has made his name in the record books for the first record of his kind, becoming the first player to score centuries in both ODIs and Test matches.

The 32-year-old got the feat on the 5th day of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi on Sunday. While excellent batting in the last session of the day, the cricketer registered a seal at a place in history.

The match was draw; however, both Abid Ali and Babar Azam making their first centuries at home soil on their return to country after 10 years of test cricket.

Previously, Abid had scored the first ODI on 29 March 2019 in his debut match against Australia in the United Arab Emirates.

List of players who have scored centuries in their Tests and ODIs:

Abid Ali

Enid Bakewell

No other male cricketer has achieved this important position, however, and England’s Enid Bakewell has set the same record in women’s cricket.

However, Beckville had to wait 5 years to make this record. He scored his first Test ton against Australia in 1968, but he played his first ODI against International Xi Women’s in 1973.