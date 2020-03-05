Asia Cup Will Not Be Held in Pakistan BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

The badly hurting news for Pakistan Cricket Board PCB regarding the hosting high profile mega event of the cricket Asia Cup has come out. According to the President Board of Control for Cricket in India, Sourav Ganguly the Asia Cup 2020 will be held in Dubai instead of Pakistan this year. The Pakistan Cricket Board reportedly looked dealing with Bangladesh Cricket Board BCB and BCCI regarding the event.

According to Ganguly both countries will take part in the Asia Cup and dismissed all rumors of India not playing in the Asia Cup. He was talking to media at Kolkata Airport while traveling to attend the Asian Cricket Council meeting which is scheduled to be held on 3rd March. The rumors and reports were also surfacing that India will not depart to Pakistan to take part in Asia Cup due to which the tournament will have to be reschedule and decided to be played in UAE with mutual agreement of both parties.