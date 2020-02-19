The 25 year old energetic batsman of the Pakistan Cricket Team, Babar Azam performed aggressively in the first innings of the first test match between Pakistan Vs Bangladesh. After brilliant 143 against Bangladesh has taken Babar Azam Ranked in the top 5 of all the formats according to latest world rankings. After another hundred he jumped 2 positions. The Indian captain, Virat Kohli, who has 928 points followed by Steven Smith with 911 points, is still in leading position according to the ICC Test rankings for the batsmen.

Babar is becomes the only cricket player who achieved the top 5 in all the formats. Now his T20Is ranking is number one while in ODI rankings he is placed at 3rd. See the top 5 in all formats below:

In ODI and Test Cricket, Virat Kohli is the nearest competitor to the Babar, who is ranked at the top position. However, he is ranked at 9th in T20I rankings with 673 rating points. The next challenge of the Babar would be jump to top of the remaining two formats to replace Virat Kohli.