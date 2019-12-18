Babar Vs Kohli in ICC Top 10 Batsmen

Star batsman Babar Azam entered the elite club and joined Indian captain Virat Kohli to the list of top 10 batsmen of all formats.

After his century at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday, the 25-year-old has now entered the top 10 Test batsmen in the ICC rankings list after the completion of Pakistan – Sri Lanka and Australia – New Zealand Test matches.

Now, Babar Azam is at 9th postion in test match rankings, 3rd in ODI rankings and 1st in the T20I rankings. The only other player in all three lists is Virat Kohli who is leading both the Tests and ODIs lists. David Warner, Rohit Sharma, Joe Root, and Kane Williamson are currently included in

the top 10 batsmen in two different formats.

Top 10 Test Batsmen

Pos Player Team Rating 1 Virat Kohli IND 928 2 Steve Smith AUS 911 3 Kane Williamson NZ 864 4 Cheteshwar Pujara IND 791 5 Marnus Labuschagne AUS 786 6 Ajinkya Rahane IND 759 7 David Warner AUS 755 8 Joe Root ENG 752 9 Babar Azam PAK 728 10 Dimuth Karunaratne SL 725

Top 10 ODI Batsmen

Pos Player Team Rating 1 Virat Kohli IND 895 2 Rohit Sharma IND 863 3 Babar Azam PAK 834 4 Francois du Plessis SA 820 5 Ross Taylor NZ 817 6 Kane Williamson NZ 796 7 David Warner AUS 794 8 Joe Root ENG 787 9 Quinton de Kock SA 781 10 Jason Roy ENG 774

Top 10 T20I Batsmen

Pos Player Team Rating 1 Babar Azam PAK 879 2 Aaron Finch AUS 810 3 Dawid Malan ENG 782 4 Colin Munro NZ 780 5 Glenn Maxwell AUS 766 6 Lokesh Rahul IND 734 7 Evin Lewis WI 699 8 Hazratullah AFG 692 9 Rohit Sharma IND 686 10 Virat Kohli IND 685

Babar Vs Kohli

On the international Scenario, Babar vs. Kohli has been debated, after Babar’s extraordinary performance to break the record, although he has been condemned by the former for saying that Kohli is a great batsman and has to compare him to his game. Need to improve, now more relevant than ever.