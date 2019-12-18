Babar Vs Kohli in ICC Top 10 Batsmen

Star batsman Babar Azam entered the elite club and joined Indian captain Virat Kohli to the list of top 10 batsmen of all formats.
After his century at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday, the 25-year-old has now entered the top 10 Test batsmen in the ICC rankings list after the completion of Pakistan – Sri Lanka and Australia – New Zealand Test matches.
Now, Babar Azam is at 9th postion in test match rankings, 3rd in ODI rankings and 1st in the T20I rankings. The only other player in all three lists is Virat Kohli who is leading both the Tests and ODIs lists. David Warner, Rohit Sharma, Joe Root, and Kane Williamson are currently included in
the top 10 batsmen in two different formats.
Top 10 Test Batsmen
|Pos
|Player
|Team
|Rating
|1
|Virat Kohli
|IND
|928
|2
|Steve Smith
|AUS
|911
|3
|Kane Williamson
|NZ
|864
|4
|Cheteshwar Pujara
|IND
|791
|5
|Marnus Labuschagne
|AUS
|786
|6
|Ajinkya Rahane
|IND
|759
|7
|David Warner
|AUS
|755
|8
|Joe Root
|ENG
|752
|9
|Babar Azam
|PAK
|728
|10
|Dimuth Karunaratne
|SL
|725
Top 10 ODI Batsmen
|Pos
|Player
|Team
|Rating
|1
|Virat Kohli
|IND
|895
|2
|Rohit Sharma
|IND
|863
|3
|Babar Azam
|PAK
|834
|4
|Francois du Plessis
|SA
|820
|5
|Ross Taylor
|NZ
|817
|6
|Kane Williamson
|NZ
|796
|7
|David Warner
|AUS
|794
|8
|Joe Root
|ENG
|787
|9
|Quinton de Kock
|SA
|781
|10
|Jason Roy
|ENG
|774
Top 10 T20I Batsmen
|Pos
|Player
|Team
|Rating
|1
|Babar Azam
|PAK
|879
|2
|Aaron Finch
|AUS
|810
|3
|Dawid Malan
|ENG
|782
|4
|Colin Munro
|NZ
|780
|5
|Glenn Maxwell
|AUS
|766
|6
|Lokesh Rahul
|IND
|734
|7
|Evin Lewis
|WI
|699
|8
|Hazratullah
|AFG
|692
|9
|Rohit Sharma
|IND
|686
|10
|Virat Kohli
|IND
|685
Babar Vs Kohli
On the international Scenario, Babar vs. Kohli has been debated, after Babar’s extraordinary performance to break the record, although he has been condemned by the former for saying that Kohli is a great batsman and has to compare him to his game. Need to improve, now more relevant than ever.