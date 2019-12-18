Babar Vs Kohli in ICC Top 10 Batsmen

Star batsman Babar Azam entered the elite club and joined Indian captain Virat Kohli to the list of top 10 batsmen of all formats.

After his century at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday, the 25-year-old has now entered the top 10 Test batsmen in the ICC rankings list after the completion of Pakistan – Sri Lanka and Australia – New Zealand Test matches.

Now, Babar Azam is at 9th postion in test match rankings, 3rd in ODI rankings and 1st in the T20I rankings. The only other player in all three lists is Virat Kohli who is leading both the Tests and ODIs lists. David Warner, Rohit Sharma, Joe Root, and Kane Williamson are currently included in

the top 10 batsmen in two different formats.

Top 10 Test Batsmen

Pos Player Team Rating
1 Virat Kohli IND 928
2 Steve Smith  AUS 911
3 Kane Williamson  NZ 864
4 Cheteshwar Pujara  IND 791
5 Marnus Labuschagne  AUS 786
6 Ajinkya Rahane  IND 759
7 David Warner  AUS 755
8 Joe Root  ENG 752
Babar Azam  PAK 728
10 Dimuth Karunaratne  SL 725

Top 10 ODI Batsmen

Pos Player Team Rating
1 Virat Kohli IND 895
2 Rohit Sharma  IND 863
Babar Azam  PAK 834
4 Francois du Plessis  SA 820
5 Ross Taylor  NZ 817
6 Kane Williamson  NZ 796
7 David Warner  AUS 794
8 Joe Root  ENG 787
9 Quinton de Kock  SA 781
10 Jason Roy  ENG 774

Top 10 T20I Batsmen

Pos Player Team Rating
1 Babar Azam PAK 879
2 Aaron Finch  AUS 810
3 Dawid Malan  ENG 782
4 Colin Munro  NZ 780
5 Glenn Maxwell  AUS 766
6 Lokesh Rahul  IND 734
7 Evin Lewis  WI 699
8 Hazratullah  AFG 692
9 Rohit Sharma  IND 686
10  Virat Kohli  IND 685

 

On the international Scenario, Babar vs. Kohli has been debated, after Babar’s extraordinary performance to break the record,  although he has been condemned by the former for saying that Kohli is a great batsman and has to compare him to his game. Need to improve, now more relevant than ever.

