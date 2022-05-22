1st ODI Pak v WI Live Telecast Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

West Indian Cricket team is touring Pakistan to play the three one day international matches against Pakistan. The cricket lovers will watch First ODI Between Pak v WI Live Telecast Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and this ODI match between Pakistan v West Indies will be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The first ODI match between the teams of WI vs Pak will be started on 08 June 2022 at the venue of Rawalpindi. The cricket spectators will watch the live streaming of the match between the teams of West Indies v Pakistan and this match of WI v Pak will be started at 10:30 am.The viewers will get the live streaming of this match of Pak vs WI, which will be made available online for the enjoyment of the viewers. The team squad and venue of the match will be announced before beginning of the match between Pakistan vs West Indies. The cricket fans will come to the ground to enjoy the live telecast of the match between the teams of West Indies vs Pakistan during this series. The cricket fans will get fresh updates of the match of these two teams and the viewers will enjoy the live telecast of the match direct from the stadium. They will also watch the videos highlights of the main shots during the match.

