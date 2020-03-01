Islamabad United Vs Karachi Kings PSL 2020 Match 14

The Pakistan Cricket Board PCB is collaborating with HBL to organize the mega event of the Pakistan Super League PSL 2020. In this regard the PSL 2020 14th match will be played in collision with Islamabad United Vs Karachi Kings.

The PSL 2020 Season 5 match between Karachi Kings Vs Islamabad United will be played on Sunday, 1st March 2020. The match between IU Vs KK will be played on 07:00PM according to local time at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.

All moments of the match between KK Vs IU will be provided live through live streaming and live telecast on TV channel and other media sources. All cricket fans will enjoy the whole match between KK v IU with the great and amazing performance of the players through video highlights. Moreover, the match between KK v IU will be summarized at the end by showing live cricket scores and score card of collective and individual performance of the PSL 2020 match.

 

