Islamabad United Vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 5 Match 9 Details

The Pakistan Super League season 5 has been started with a great sports spirit. All the cricket fan over the country and abroad are enjoying the PSL 2020 Season 5 cricket matches and supporting their favorite teams and players through live telecast.

The PSL 2020 9th match will be played in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi according to the given schedule by PCB. The teams of Islamabad United Vs Quetta Gladiators will face each other in the match. The match between Quetta Gladiators Vs Islamabad United will be played on Thursday, 27th February 2020 at 07:00 according to Pakistani time. The aggressive performance during the match between IU Vs QG will make the viewers and fans overjoyed.

The fans of the players and both teams will be able to watch the video highlights of the hits and wicket drop during the match between IU v QG. The whole match between QG v IU will be summarized at the eng and live cricket score will be displayed on the score card on the TV screens as well. The coverage of