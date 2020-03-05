Lahore Qalandars Vs Islamabad United Psl 2020 Match 17

psl 2020 lahore qalanadar vs islamabad united

The Lahore Qalandars Vs Islamabad United will play the PSL 2020 17th Match of the PSL Season 5 2020. The Pakistan Cricket Board PCB is supervising the mega event of the Pakistan Super League PSL in collaboration with HBL.

Psl 2020 Lahore Qalanadars vs Islamabad United Match 17

Psl 2020 Lahore Qalanadars vs Islamabad United Match 17

The PCB issued the schedule and venue of all the cricket matches and according to the issued schedules this match of PSL between Islamabad United Vs Lahore Qalandars will be played at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. Both the teams IU Vs LQ will come to face eachother in Lahore on Wednesday 4th March 2020 according to the schedule.

Psl 2020 Lahore Qalanadars vs Islamabad United at Qaddafi Stadium

Psl 2020 Lahore Qalanadars vs Islamabad United at Qaddafi Stadium

The cricket match between LQ Vs IU will start according to local time on 07:00PM. As usual the viewers will be pleased to watch the stunning performance of the players between the match IU v LQ through TV Channels and other sources by live telecast and live streaming. The match summary and video highlights of the match between LQ v IU will also be shown to the cricket fans through live cricket scores and score card as well.

