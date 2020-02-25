Lahore Qalandars Vs Islamabad United PSL 5 Match 7 Details

By · February 24, 2020 · Comments Off
Cricket, News · Tagged: , , , ,
273878_061521_updates

The viewers and fans of the cricket will be able to watch the PSL 2020 7th match of the mega event of Pakistan Cricket teams PSL Season 5 2020 between Lahore Qalandars Vs Islamabad United through live streaming and live telecast on their TV sets and other mediums as well.

Psl 2000 Match 7 Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars

Psl 2000 Match 7 Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars

According to the Pakistan Super League PSL issued schedule the match between Islamabad United Vs Lahore Qalandars will be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The match between both teams LQ Vs IU will be played on Sunday 23rd February at 07:00 PM according to the local time. The match between IU Vs LQ will be enjoyed by all the fans with aggressive and warm performance of the players. The hits of the players will be dominantly shown on the TV screens with video highlights as well. The fans will also be able to check the match summary at the end of the match between LQ v IU by the detailed score card.

Psl 2000 Match 7 Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars

HBL Psl Match 7 Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars

Advertisement


Comments are closed.

© 2020 PTV Sports | PTV Sports Live

Ptv Sports for Live sport updates, Sports Highlights, Cricket Videos, Online Schedule