Lahore Qalandars Vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2020 Match 16

The Pakistan Cricket Board PCB and HBL are collectively managing the mega event of the Pakistan Super League PSL 2020. The schedule of the PSL 2020 matches was issued and the cricket matches of PSL 5 are being played.

According to the schedule the PSL 2020 16th match is scheduled to be played between Lahore Qalandars Vs Quetta Gladiators. The match between Quetta Gladiators Vs Lahore Qalandars is decided to venue at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore as per instructions of the management.

The match between LQ Vs QG will be played on Tuesday, 3rd March 2020. Both teams QG Vs LQ will face eachother at 07:00PM according to local time. The cricket fans and lovers around the world will watch the match between QG v LQ on TV Channels and other devices through live telecast and live streaming with the awesome video highlights of the aggressive moments as well. The fans of the cricket will also be provided with live cricket scores of the match between LQ v QG.