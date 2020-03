Match 22: Islamabad United Vs Multan Sultans

All Players of various teams of PSL are playing with aggressive hits to make the fans overjoyed in the Pakistan Super league PSL 2020 mega event of the cricket. The PSL 2020 22nd Match is scheduled to be played between Islamabad United Vs Multan Sultans. Both the teams of PSL have aggressive batsmen and bowlers as well. According to the schedule issued by the PSL management the HBL PSL 2020 Match between Multan Sultan Vs Islamabad United will be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi. The match between MS v IU will start on Sunday, 8th March at 02:00 PM according to local time. The viewers will see the video highlights of the PSL 5th Twenty 20 match between IU Vs MS on the live streaming on various devices and their TV sets as well. The fans will also be able to check the live cricket scores at the end of the cricket match to check out the collective and individual performance of the players during the PSL 2020 5th match between IU v MS.