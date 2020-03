Match 23: Lahore Qalandars Vs Karachi Kings

The PSL 2020 23rd match is decided to be played between Lahore Qalandars Vs Karachi Kings as per decision of the Pakistan Cricket Board PCB. The mega event of the cricket matches of PSL 2020 Season 5 is managed by PCB in collaboration with HBL. According to the schedule issued by the management the match between Karachi Kings Vs Lahore Qalandars will be played on Sunday, 8th March 2020 at 07:00PM according to the Pakistani time. The match between LQ Vs KK is venue to be held at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The viewers from all around the world will watch and enjoy the memorable moments of the match between KK Vs LQ on TV Channels and other media sources through live streaming and live telecast. Moreover, all the cricket fans will be updated with remarkable performance of bating and bowling during the match between KK v LQ. The match summary will also be given to the fans through score card and live cricket scores during the match between LQ v KK.