Multan Sultans Vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2020 Match 8 Details

The Pakistan Super League PSL Season 5 started on 20th February 2020 according to the issued schedule by the PSL 5 2020 Pakistan Cricket Board PCB. The PSL 2020 8th match between Multan Sultans Vs Peshawar Zalmi is to be played on Wednesday, 26th February 2020. The cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi Vs Multan Sultan is decided to be played at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan.

According to local time the match between MS Vs PZ will be played at 07:00PM. The viewers will be updated with all interesting moments of the PSL 2020 matches through live telecast and live streaming on their TV Screens. The fans will see the extraordinary batting and bowling spirit of their favorite players during the match between PZ Vs MS.

The main video highlights will also be shown during the match between MS v PZ. The viewers will also be able to check the match summary and overall performance of the both teams and players as well on live score card at the end of the match between PZ v MS.