Naseem Shah Becomes the Youngest Bowler to take Test Hat Trick

Pakistani Team is hosting a series of cricket matches with Bangladesh. In this tour Bangladesh Vs Pakistan matches were played in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi. In the 1st test match between Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, Pakistan as a whole played very aggressively. But the history recorded when the 16 year old fast Bowler Nadeem Shah the wonderful bowler of the Pakistan’s Cricket Team made his amazing Test Hat-Trick on the 3rd day of 1st Test match between bd vs pak. And after chasing this global achievement he becomes the Youngest Bowler who made hat Trick. You can check the live score details of the match and the stunning bowling action of Nadeem Shah, especially which leaded him to this great achievement.

Pakistan’s 16 years old Fast Bowler on the third day consecutively made Bangladesh collapsed from 124-2 to 126-6 in their second innings by 86 runs. The live cricket match and video highlights made the who scenario interesting when Naseem Shah trapped Nazmul Shanto lbw, pinned Taijul Islam in front and then had Mahmudullah caught at first slip.

Pakistan chased 445 with Babar Azam (143) and Shan Masood (100) hits.

Naseem Shah has set a new record of being the youngest bowler making the Hat Trick by broking the record of Bangladesh spinner Alok Kapali, who was 19 when he took three wickets in consecutive balls against Pakistan in 2003.