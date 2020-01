Pak Vs Ban 2nd T20 Live Match Details

The Second Twent20 cricket match between Pakistan Vs Bangladesh is scheduled to be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Saturday, 25 Jan 2020 at 02:00PM Local and 09:00AMGMT. The 2nd T20 Ban vs Pak Match 2020 will be covered throughout the Pakistan with video highlights and live cricket scores on PTV Sports Live. Stay in touch here for 2nd T20 Pak v Bang match live updates as well.