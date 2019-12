Pakistan Announced ICC Women’s Championship Squad Against England

The ICC Women’s Championship three ODIs and three T20s between Pakistan and England will be played on the next month at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from 9-20 December 2019. Pakistan has announced the 15 members’ squad in a meeting of women selection committee chaired by Urooj Mumtaz. The Squad for ODIs and T20s announced in the meeting and the names of the members selected by the selection committee are given below. The team will travel for Malaysia on 30th November 2019.

Squads

ODIs: Bismah Maroof (captain), Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Aroob Shah, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Javeria Khan, Kaynat Hafeez, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz (wicketkeeper)

T20Is: Bismah Maroof (captain), Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Aroob Shah, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Iram Javed, Javeria Khan, Nahida Khan, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal and Sidra Nawaz (wicketkeeper)

Team management:

Aisha Jalil (team manager), Syed Iqbal Imam (head coach), Abdul Majeed (fielding coach), Gemaal Hussain (strength & conditioning coach), Zubair Ahmed (analyst), Sajida Fajar (physiotherapist) and Ahsan Iftikhar Nagi (media manager).

Schedule

9 Dec – First ODI (ICC Women’s Championship), Kinrara Oval

12 Dec – Second ODI (ICC Women’s Championship), Kinrara Oval

14 Dec – Third ODI (ICC Women’s Championship), Kinrara Oval

17 Dec – First T20I, Kinrara Oval

19 Dec – Second T20I, Kinrara Oval

20 Dec – Third T20I, Kinrara Oval