In the history of Kabbadi World Cup Pakistan Became the Kabaddi World Cup Champion for the first time by defeating India by 43-41 in the final of Kabaddi at Punjab Stadium Lahore on Sunday according to schedule. The eight-day long tournament was held in Lahore, Faisalabad, Kartarpur, and Nankana Sahib. Overall, a total of eight teams including Pakistan, India, Iran, Canada, Australia, the United States, Sierra Leone, and Kenya, participated in the World Cup.

At the start of the final match india performed aggressively and leaded the Pakistan. After the half game india was leading Pakistan by 6 points with 24-18 on the board. At second round Pakistan aggressively played and scored a lead of 4 points, which reduced to two by the end. Pakistan has faced india befor four times in live matches but did not get any win but now in the Kabaddi World Cup 2020 the history created by Pakistani Team especially thanks to Captain Muhammad Irfan aka Manna Jutt and star raider Shafiq Chishti to defeat india and became the Kabaddi Champions 2020 for the first time. In the Semi final match, on Saturday Pakistan defeated Iran while India beat Australia to reach the final.