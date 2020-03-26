The Managing Director of Pakistan Cricket Board said that the cricket board is now going to reschedule the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League within 10 days. The MD of PCB Wasim Khan told to media during the teleconference that the other options of awarding the trophy to table toppers, Multan Sultan or conduct the remaining matches of PSL-V before the new edition of next PSL. PCB Confirms PSL 2020 Finals Expected Schedule.

Before this, the PCB was going to conduct the play offs of the PSL 5 as scheduled earlier but due to threat of COVID-19 outbreak, the PSC changed the schedule and decided to conduct the two semi finals and one final between the two semi final winners. But increasing threat of the corona virus across the country, the PCB decided to postpone the remaining matches. Now PCB is looking on the other options to end this PSL 5 edition.