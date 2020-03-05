Psl 2020 Match 18 Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators

Pakistan Super League PSL is managed by Pakistan Cricket Board PCB and HBL. The PSL 2020 18th match will be played between Peshawar Zalmi Vs Quetta Gladiators.

The match between the teams of QG v PZ will be held on Thursday 5th March 2020. Both the teams will play the match of Quetta Gladiators Vs Peshawar Zalmi of PSL 5 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.

The team squads of PZ v QG will be announced before the beginning of the match of Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators. the viewers will watch the live score card of the match between Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi of PSL 2020 will be started at 02:00 pm. The viewers will watch the latest position of the match between the teams of QG vs PZ in the PSL 5 being played in Pakistan. The cricket fans will get the live cricket scores of the match and the video highlights of the aggressive batting and the viewers will get the enjoyment over the performance of the players of PZ v QG in HBL PSL 2020.