PSL New Schedule 2020

According to the decision made by the PCB, both semifinals will be played at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore on March 17 in the new schedule. The teams in the first position on the points table will now compete in the semi-finals before the event’s fourth best team at 2pm. The competition between the teams in the second and third positions at the points table will begin at 7pm.

PSL New Scheduel 2020

March 13, Peshawar, Multan zlmy vs. sltanz at 8 pm at the National Stadium Karachi

March 14; Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United vs National Stadium Karachi at 7pm

March 15; Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars vs. Gaddafi Stadium Lahore at 2pm

March 16; Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings vs National Stadium Karachi at 7pm

March 17; First semi-final (1 vs 4) at 2pm vs Gaddafi Stadium Lahore

March 17; Second Semi-Final (2 vs. 3) at 7pm vs Gaddafi Stadium Lahore

March 18; Final at 7pm vs Gaddafi Stadium Lahore