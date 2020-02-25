Quetta Gladiators v Islamabad United PSL 5 Match 2020 Details

The opening match of Pakistan Super League season 5 between Quetta Gladiators v Islamabad United will be played on 20 February 2020. Both the teams of Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators will be played at National Cricket Stadium, Karachi. The twenty20 match of the Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United will be started at 7:00 pm and the viewers will watch the live streaming of the match direct from the stadium on their tv sets while sitting in their homes. The spectators will buy the tickets of the T20 cricket match of IU v QG will be available soon. The team squads will be announced before start of cricket match between Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators and the live telecast of the match of QG v IU will be provided to viewers. The live score card of the match of IU vs QG will be updated during the match. The video highlights of the match of QG vs IU will be available after the match.

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Match Video Review