During Pakistan Super League, the next Twenty20 cricket match will be played between Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi. The match between the teams of QG v PZ will be held on 22 February 2020. Both the teams will play the match of Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators of PSL 5 at National Stadium Karachi. The team squads of PZ v QG will be announced before the beginning of the match of Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators. the viewers will watch the live score card of the match between Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi of PSL 2020 will be started at 02:00 pm to 05:15 pm. The viewers will watch the latest position of the match between the teams of QG vs PZ in the PSL 5 being played in Pakistan. The cricket fans will get the live score card of the match and the video highlights of the aggressive batting and the viewers will get the enjoyment over the performance of the players of PZ v QG in HBL PSL 2020.
Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2020 Match Details
By husnain · February 21, 2020 · Comments Off
Cricket, News · Tagged: peshawar, psl, Quetta, world cup
Cricket, News · Tagged: peshawar, psl, Quetta, world cup
Advertisement
Related Posts
Islamabad United Vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 5 Match 9 Details
February 25, 2020 · Comments Off
The Pakistan Super League season 5 has been started with a great sports spirit. All the cricket fan over
Multan Sultans Vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2020 Match 8 Details
February 24, 2020 · Comments Off
The Pakistan Super League PSL Season 5 started on 20th February 2020 according to the issued schedule by the
Lahore Qalandars Vs Islamabad United PSL 5 Match 7 Details
February 24, 2020 · Comments Off
The viewers and fans of the cricket will be able to watch the PSL 2020 7th match of the
Karachi Kings Vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 5 Match 6 Details
February 24, 2020 · Comments Off
The Cricket matches of the Pakistan Super League PSL 2020 season 5 are started in collaboration with HBL. The fans
Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans PSL 2020 Match Details
February 21, 2020 · Comments Off
The teams of Lahore Qalandars v Multan Sultans will play the first twenty20 match in PSL 2020on 21 February 2020.
Comments are closed.
PSL 2018Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultan PSL 2018
Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2018
Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2018
Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2018
Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2018
Islamabad United v Multan Sultans PSL 2018
Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2018
Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2018
Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2018
Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2018
Multan Sultan vs Karachi Kings PSL 2018
Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2018
Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2018
Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2018
Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings PSL 2018
Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans PSL 2018
Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans PSL 2018
Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United PSL 2018
Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2018
Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2018
Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United PSL 2018
Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans PSL 2018
Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2018
Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2018
Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL 2018
Quetta Gladiator vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2018
Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2018
Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2018
Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2018
Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United PSL 2018
Qualifier - Team 1 vs Team 2 PSL 2018
Eliminator 1 - Team 3 vs Team 4 PSL 2018
Eliminator 2 - Eliminator 1 Winner vs Qualifier Loser PSL 2018
PSL 3 Final 2018
IPL 2018 Schedule