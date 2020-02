Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans PSL 2020 Match Details

The teams of Lahore Qalandars v Multan Sultans will play the first twenty20 match in PSL 2020on 21 February 2020. The match of the teams of Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars in Pakistan Super League will be played at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. Both the teams will come face to face in the T20 cricket match of Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans on the scheduled date. The cricket match of LQ v MS in PSL 5 will be played at 7:00 pm to 10:15 pm. The viewers will be excited with the live score card of the match along with live streaming of match direct from the stadium. The match of Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars will be worth watching and live updates of the match of MS v LQ will be provided and the video highlights of the aggressive moments of the match of MS vs LQ will be available after the match.