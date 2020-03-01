Multan Sultans Vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 5 Match 12 Details

All fans of PSL 2020 teams will see the Multan Sultans Vs Quetta Gladiators on the ground to play the PSL 2020 12th match. The match between Quetta Gladiators Vs Multan Sultans will be played on Saturday, 29th February 2020 according to the schedule of Pakistan Super League PSL 2020 by Pakistan Cricket Board PCB.

The match between MS Vs QG will be played on 08:00PM according to Pakistani standard time. The match of the both teams QG Vs MS will be played at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan. Throughout the world the coverage of the matches will be provided through live streaming and live telecast on TV Channels and other electronic mediums.

The fans will also enjoy the remarkable batting and bowling of their favorite cricket players during the match between MS v QG. Live cricket scores and video highlights of the aggressive moments during the match between QG v MS will also be shown at the end of the match.