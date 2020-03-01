Islamabad United Vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2020 Psl 5 Match 13

On Saturday, 29th February 2020 the PSL 2020 Season 5 teams Islamabad United Vs Peshawar Zalmi will collide as per issued schedule of the Pakistan Cricket Board PCB in collaboration with HBL for Pakistan Super League PSL mega event of the cricket.

The PSL 2020 13th match between Peshawar Zalmi Vs Islamabad United has been decided to be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi. The match between IU Vs PZ will be played at 07:00Pm according to local time. The cricket lovers will be pleased to see their favorite players performing aggressively during the match between PZ Vs IU through live telecast and live streaming on TV Channel.

The stunning moments of the match between IU v PZ will be provided via video highlights. The fans of the both teams will easily watch the live cricket scores and match summary at the end of the PSL 2020 match on score card provided by channels and other mediums.