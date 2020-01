The 3rd T20 match schedule between Bangladesh vs Pakistan is announced and the Match will be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

The T20 3rd match between pak vs ban will be played at 02:00PM Local and 09:00AMGMT on Monday 27 Jan 2020. The viewers will be provided with live cricket scores and video highlights on PTV Sports Live.

Everyone will see the live scores and ups and downs of the pak v ban match live.