Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the Government has announced to shut down the educational institutions and to end all social, political activities throughout the country. The Pakistan Cricket Board PCB on behalf of Govt decision has also decided to change the PSL 2020 Schedule due to COVID-19.

The PCB issues revised schedule for PSL 2020 Matches due to Corona Virus. The new Schedule venue for remaining cricket matches of Pakistan Super League 2020 Season 5 is given below.

Revised schedule of PSL 2020

13 Mar: Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans, National Stadium, Karachi (8pm-11.15pm).

14 Mar: Karachi Kings v Islamabad United, National Stadium, Karachi (7pm-10.15pm).

15 Mar: Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (2pm-5.15pm).

15 Mar: Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings, National Stadium, Karachi (7pm-10.15pm).

17 Mar: 1st semi-final (1 v 4), Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (2pm-5.15pm)

17 Mar: 2nd semi-final (2 v 3), Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (7pm-10.15pm)

18 Mar: Final, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (7pm-10.15pm)