Match 28: Karachi Kings Vs Islamabad United

The mega event of the Pakistan Super League PSL 2020 is near to its end and the PSL 2020 28th match is decided to be held between Karachi Kings Vs Islamabad United on Saturday 14th march 2020 at 07:00PM. According to the issued schedule by Pakistan Cricket Board PCB, the match of the PSL 2020 season 5 will be played at National Cricket Stadium, Karachi between Islamabad United Vs Karachi Kings. The viewers and fans of the cricket will be able to watch the remarkable moments of the match between KK Vs IU through live telecast and live streaming on their TV sets. The cricket lovers will also be kept updated with the match between IU VS KK through live cricket scores. Moreover, the match between IU v KK will also be updated with video highlights during the stunning hits and wicket falls. At the end the match summary of KK v IU will be shown the score card.