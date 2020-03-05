PSL 2020 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs Quetta Gladiators

The mega event of Pakistan Super League PSL 2020 is proceeding with a series of matches between the cricket teams and the PSL 2020 21st match is going to be played between Lahore Qalandars Vs Quetta Gladiators.

Psl 2020 Match 21 Lahore Qalanadars vs Quetta Gladiators

Both the teams Lahore Quetta Gladiaotrs Vs Qalandars once again are facing eachother at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

The match between LQ Vs QG will be played according to given schedule of the Pakistan Cricket Board PCB on Saturday, 7th March 2020. The match between QG Vs LQ will be played at 07:00PM according to local time. The cricket fans and lovers around the world will watch the match between QG v LQ on TV Channels and other devices through live telecast and live streaming with the awesome video highlights of the aggressive moments as well. The fans of the cricket will also be provided with live cricket scores of the match between LQ v QG.