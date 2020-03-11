PSL 2020 Match 25 Quetta Gladiators Vs Multan Sultans

The Pakistan Cricket Board PCB announced the cricket matches schedule for the mega event of Pakistan Super League PSL 2020. The PSL 2020 Season 5 is managed by PCB and HBL collectively.

The PSL 2020 25th match between Quetta Gladiators Vs Multan Sultans will be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore according to as per PCB decision. The match between Multan Sultans Vs Quetta Gladiators will be played on Wednesday 11th March 2020 and the match between MS Vs QG will start at 07:00PM according to the local time on the dial.

The fans of the both teams will enjoy the memorable moments of stunning performance during the match between QG Vs MS on their TV sets and other mediums through live telecast and live streaming. The viewers will also be provided with live cricket scores and latest updates of the match between QG v MS. at the end of the match the summary of the match between MS v QG will be provided through score card.