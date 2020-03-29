International Cricket Council has announced their further action for the coming ICC T20 world cup qualifier because of the global COVID-18 pandemic. ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifiers Postpone.

The ICC has taken the careful evaluation of the current situation around the globe and by giving the priority to the health and well being of the players and people, ICC has postponed all qualifying events, which were going to take place before 30 June 2020. The decision has been made with the consultation of the members and with the relevant governments and the public health authority advice.

The head of ICC said that the governments of different countries have imposed ban on the movements of the people due to significant global health concerns and the events are now going to be postponed till the end of June with subject to further review. It is also said that the work on the contingency plans and options for men’s qualification will be continued to stage the remaining events this year. The increasing global health concerns, closures of borders of the countries and widespread travel restrictions, will be the reasons to postpone the different 2020 ICC T20 world cup qualifiers, which are given as follow: