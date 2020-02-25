Karachi Kings Vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 5 Match 6 Details

The Cricket matches of the Pakistan Super League PSL 2020 season 5 are started in collaboration with HBL. The fans of the different teams and players are excited as usual by watching their favorite players and teams. The HBL PSL 5 2020 mega events has been started from 20th February 2020 and now the PSL 2020 6th match is going to be played between Karachi Kings Vs Quetta Gladiators.

Both the teams QG Vs KK will come in front of each other at the National Stadium, Karachi. The match between KK Vs QG will be played according to given schedule on Friday, February 23rd at 02:00PM according to local dial. The Quetta Gladiators Vs Karachi Kings match will be shown through Live streaming and live telecast on various mediums and viewers will also be able to see the video highlights of the match between QG Vs KK. At the end live score card for the whole match between KK v QG will also be provided by which the fans will be able to see the collective performance of the teams and players as well.