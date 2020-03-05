Match 19: Karachi Kings Vs Multan Sultans

The PSL 2020 19th match between Karachi Kings Vs Multan Sultans is venue to be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore according to the instructions and schedule issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board PCB. The cricket matches of the mega event of the Pakistan Super League PSL 2020 are managed by HBL and PCB collectively. The PSL 2020 cricket match between Multan Sultans Vs Karachi Kings will be shown through live telecast and live streaming via TV channels and other sources. According to the instructions of the management the match between KK Vs MS are to be played on Friday 6th March 2020 and the match between MS Vs KK will be started at 07:00PM according to the Pakistan standard time. The fans and cricket lovers will enjoy the stunning and amazing batting and bowling of their favorite players through video highlights during the match between MS v KK and the summary of the match between KK v MS will be shown through live cricket scores at the end of the match.