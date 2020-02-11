Pakistan Defeated Bangladesh in Test Match in Rawalpindi. The 1st test match between Pak vs Ban was played in the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The Pakistan has now leading Bangladesh in the series by the ration of 1:0 and defeated Bangladesh by 44 runs in 1st inning. In the second inning of the match the Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah and spinner Yasir Shah got 4,4 wickets. Yasir Shah was declared as the player of the match whereas the man of the match award was given to Naseem Shah. Naseem Shah said “it’s a great feeling to play on the home ground. Further he said about his fitness that there is no more issue and I hope to recover soon.

It is to be confirmed that in ban vs pak pindi test, the guest team chased 233 runs in 1st inning and in the battle the host team scored 445 runs due to remarkable centuries of Babar Azam and Shan Masood.

After that in the 2nd Inning the whole team of Bangladesh was out after making 168 runs hence Pakistan won by 1 inning and 44 runs as a whole. On the other side, Bangladesh Captain Momin Ul Haq remained dominant after scoring 41 runs. In both test matches Pakistan is now on the 1:0 positions. The 2nd match of the series will be played in April and scheduled to be played at Karachi.

After winning the Rawalpindi Test between Ban vs Pak the Pakistan received 60 points in World Test Championship after that now standing on 4th number with 140 points.

After being defeated in the Rawalpindi Test, the Bangladesh Captain, Momin UL Haq said that after losing match we are disappointed but Pakistan played very well, however we will try to perform better in the 2nd test match of the series.

Before this, on the 4th day of the test match when Bangladesh continued the inning with 126 runs with the loss of 6 wickets then the Shaheen Shah Afridi sent the Bangladesh Captain Momin Ul Haq back to pavilion. He scored 41 runs of the inning. After this Robail Husain was sent back by Muhammad Abbas and remaining 2 wickets was received by Yasir Shah.

To be clear here, the specific point of the Rawalpindi Test that Naseem Shah set the record in the history of cricket as being the 16 year youngest bowler and broke the record of 19th year old Bangladesh spinner Alok Kapali.