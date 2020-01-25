Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st T20 Match Details

Pakistan and Bangladesh are the two teams in asia and both the teams have many professional and experienced players, who have proved their capabilities in batting, bowling and fielding. Now Bangladesh tour to pakistan for series between pak vs bangladesh and both the teams will play 3 T20 Matches at lahore, 2 test matches at Karachi and one ODI in Rawalpindi. 1st match between pak vs ban will play on 24th january 2020 on Friday. Pakistan vs Bangladesh Matches schedule is available here and also can see video highlights of match,



