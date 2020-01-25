Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st T20 Match Details

By · January 23, 2020 · Comments Off
Cricket, News · Tagged: , , ,
Team Pakistan and Bangladesh

Pakistan and Bangladesh are the two teams in asia and both the teams have many professional and experienced players, who have proved their capabilities in batting, bowling and fielding. Now Bangladesh tour to pakistan  for series between pak vs bangladesh and both the teams will play 3 T20 Matches at lahore, 2 test matches at Karachi  and one ODI in Rawalpindi.  1st match between pak vs ban will play on 24th january 2020 on Friday. Pakistan vs Bangladesh Matches schedule is available here and also can see video highlights of match, 

pakistan vs bangladesh

pakistan vs bangladesh

Team Bangladesh

Team Bangladesh


 

Advertisement


Comments are closed.

© 2020 PTV Sports | PTV Sports Live

Ptv Sports for Live sport updates, Sports Highlights, Cricket Videos, Online Schedule