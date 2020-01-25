Pakistan vs Bangladesh Cricket Match Schedule 2020

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Match Series is now started and both cricket teams are going to play their Cricket matches in Pakistan .According to Match Schedule of Pak vs Ban the first T20 match will start from 24th january 2020 at Lahore. There will be 3 matches included 3 T20s, 2 test matches and 1 ODi Match.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Complete match Details and video highlights will be available here. keep visiting here to get updates of match between pakistan and bangladesh.

Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 2020 Matches Schedule