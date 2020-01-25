Pakistan vs Bangladesh Cricket Match Schedule 2020

pakistan vs bangladesh

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Match Series  is now started and both cricket teams are going to play their Cricket matches in Pakistan .According to Match Schedule of Pak vs Ban the first T20 match will start from 24th january 2020 at Lahore. There will be 3 matches included  3 T20s, 2 test matches and 1 ODi Match

Team Pakistan and Bangladesh

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Complete match Details and video highlights will be available here. keep visiting here to get updates of match between pakistan and bangladesh.

 

Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 2020 Matches Schedule

Date Format Venue
24th January, 2020 T20I Lahore
25th January,2020 T20I Lahore
27th January, 2020 T20I Lahore
7-11 February, 2020 Test Match Rawalpindi
3rd April, 2020 ODI Karachi
5-9 April 2020 Test Match Karachi

