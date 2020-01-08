Mega Sports Events to be held in 2020

The New Year 2020 will be full of entertainment and pleasure for sports lovers. Various mega Upcoming Sports Events 2020 are coming on the way to fans of cricket, football and combat etc. Here we the list of sports events in 2020 is given with detail description.
Conor McGregor Come Back
The popular wrestler Conor McGregor discontinued his professional fights about one year time span due to some personal reasons. In 2020 he is planning to come back. All the year he has been victim of various controversies despite he was not in present. The fierce Irishman is going to make an entry in first month of 2020 once again. McGregor will compete with Donald ‘The Cowboy’ Cerrone UFC 246.
PSL will be played on Home Grounds
The Pakistan Super League has become the most popular and biggest domestic cricket event throughout the world. The history is going to be marked the PSL 2020 will be played in Pakistan. Additionally, the PSL 2020 matches are planned to be played in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan and Karachi etc. in this way the whole country will get taste of it. The PSL 2020 Schedule is from 20th February to 22nd March 2020.
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup
The ICC T20 Women’s World Cup 2020 is another grand event of cricket going to be held in 2020. The 7th Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 is scheduled in Australia. The competition will be between 10 Women Cricket Teams. In 2019 the Pakistan Women Cricket Team has performed well against its opponents. Hopefully in Team will get the trophy in T20 Cricket World Cup 2020. Moreover the Pakistan and India are kept in different groups. The Women ICC T20 World Cup Schedule is from 21-02-2020 to 08-03-2020.
Wilder Vs Fury II
The Wrestling champion Deontay Wilder and British Tyson Furry had a super competition in 2018. The big news for 2020 is that the bot giants will face each other at 23-02-2020. The match score was 115-111, 112-114, 113-113 and the last match was declared as draw because both the wrestlers were unbeaten with a career record of 40-0 and 27-0 respectively. Now the Contest between both the fighters is decided to be held at Las Vegas for the WBC lineal and vacant The Ring heavyweight titles.
European Championship 2020
The European Championship has been most enjoyable sport event for the neutrals. The European Championship 2020 Schedule has also announced. The Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal will fight for their European Title. The European Football Championship 2020 matches will be held from 12-06-2020 to 12-07-2020. The championship will be hosted in various countries rather than one country in the past.
Tokyo Olympics 2020
The Olympics regarded as the biggest event in the world. The mega event 2020 in Olympics is to be held in Tokyo, Japan. It is for the second time that the Japan is going to host the games. A number of prominent Pakistani athletes will be competing in the prestigious event including equestrian Usman Khan, javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem and shooter Ghulam Mustafa Bashir. These sports events 2020 are going to start from 24-07-2020 to 09-08-2020.
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup
The big news from the world of cricket is that the mega sport event of cricket is also scheduled in 2020. The ICC Men’s Twent20 World Cup 2020 is going to start from 18-10-2020 to 15-09-2020. The T20 World Cup will take place in Australia. Pakistan will be heading into the tournament as one of the favorites since they are still ranked as the number one ranked team in the shortest format.