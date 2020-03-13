PSL 2020 Match 27 Peshawar Zalmi Vs Multan Sultans

On Friday, 3rd March 2020 the Peshawar Zalmi Vs Multan Sultans will compete with one another. According to details the PSL 2020 27th match is scheduled to be played between Multan Sultans Vs Peshawar Zalmi.

PSL 2020 Multan Sultan vs Peshawar Zalmi Match 27

As we all know that Pakistan Cricket Board PCB is collaborating with HBL to manage the mega event of Pakistan Super League PSL 2020. The match between PZ Vs MS will be played on Friday, 13th March 2020 at 07:00PM at National Stadium, Karachi. 

National Stadium Karachi to Host Psl 5 Match 27

Karachi is the first city of Pakistan in which Corona Virus is detected. Health Department Sindh and PCB official were thinking about the shifting of PSL Matches from Karachi to Lahore or Rawalpindi because of Corona Virus.  Its very alarming situation after listening about Corona Virus in Pakistan

Psl 2020 Use Masks while watching Match in National Stadium Karachi

Govt Ban Handshakes and Hugs. Use Mask and other Safety Precautions and if you are sick feeling Cough, Flu and Fever then stay at home because these are the main Symptoms of Corona Virus. Take Care of Your and Others Life as well. You can get Corona Virus Live updates here as well. The cricket fans around world will be excited by watching the remarkable performances of their teams and players during the match between MS Vs PZ. The match will be shown live through live telecast and live streaming on the TV sets. The aggressive moments will be dominated with video highlights during the match between PZ v MS. The whole match between MS v PZ will be updated by live cricket scores and summarized on the score card.

