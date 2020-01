PSL 2020 Schedule Announced

The good news for the cricket lovers is that the mega event of Pakistan Super League under HBL is going to start in February 2020. The PSL 2020 Schedule is finally announced and the opening ceremony of the event is scheduled to be held in Karachi on 20th February 2020. The total 34 PSL 2020 matches will be played among the teams of Super League 2020. The PSL 2020 Teams include Quetta Gladiators, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United.

According to the HBL PSL 2020 Schedule the the breakdown of the number of matches at each venue is given below:

Gaddafi Stadium Lahore: 14

National Stadium Karachi: 9

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium: 8

Multan Cricket Stadium: 3

The PSL 2020 Final Match will be hosted by Lahore at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Here the complete Pakistan Super League PSL 2020 Matches Schedule is given in detail.

Day/Date Day Match Venue Night Match Venue Thursday 20th February Opening Ceremony at Karachi Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United National Stadium Karachi Friday 21st February Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi National Stadium Karachi Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Gaddafi Stadium Lahore Saturday 22nd February Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi National Stadium Karachi Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Gaddafi Stadium Lahore Sunday 23rd February Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators National Stadium Karachi Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Gaddafi Stadium Lahore Wednesday 26th February – – Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Multan Cricket Stadium Thursday 27th February – – Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Friday 28th February Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Multan Cricket Stadium Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Saturday 29th February Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Multan Cricket Stadium Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Sunday 1st March – – Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Monday 2nd March – – Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Tuesday 3rd March – – Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars Gaddafi Stadium Lahore Wednesday 4th March – – Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Gaddafi Stadium Lahore Thursday 5th March – – Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Friday 6th March – – Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Gaddafi Stadium Lahore Saturday 7th Match Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Gaddafi Stadium Lahore Sunday 8th March Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Gaddafi Stadium Lahore Tuesday 10th March – – Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Gaddafi Stadium Lahore Wednesday 11th March – – Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans Gaddafi Stadium Lahore Thursday 12th March – – Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars National Stadium Karachi Friday 13th March – – Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans National Stadium Karachi Saturday 14th March – – Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United National Stadium Karachi Sunday 15th March Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Gaddafi Stadium Lahore Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings National Stadium Karachi Tuesday 17th March – – Qualifier: Team 1 vs Team 2 National Stadium Karachi Wednesday 18th March – – Eliminator: Team 3 vs Team 4 Gaddafi Stadium Lahore Friday 20th March – – Eliminator 2: Eliminator Winner vs Qualifier Loser Gaddafi Stadium Lahore Sunday 22nd March – – Final Gaddafi Stadium Lahore

The team-wise breakdown is as follows: