Rawalpindi to Host South Africa for T20I Series

South Africa will visit Pakistan next month the news and leaks are surfacing on media. Both the teams are expected to face each other in three Matches of T20I series. The media leaks the News from PCB sources that the PCB will host the Proteas on 24th, 26th, and 28th March. Surprisingly these Match between South Africa Vs Pakistan are scheduled to be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The fans are much excited as their hunger was shown in the test matches played in Rawalpindi. South Africa will fly to India on 18th March and PSL final will be held on 22nd March.

The CEO of Pakistan Cricket Board, Wasim Khan said that they are planning to meet all challenges related to the logistics of the tour. The PCB has to option for the stay of South African team one to stay in UAE or to facilitate in Pakistan. Second case seems too hard to host the South Africa because of matches of PSL are already venued at Lahore and Karachi

According to CEO Rawalpindi will be more suitable for this he said;

“We now have Rawalpindi as a venue available. For me, it makes sense to go there and play the three matches. I have suggested Rawalpindi as a venue, and they are comfortable with the suggestion”

However, South Africa will have to be given security clearance and obtain a satisfactory report from security officials who will come to Pakistan at the start of PSL 2020.