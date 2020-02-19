Various New Cities will be Included in PSL 2020

Pakistan Super League PSL is that platform of the Pakistan which helps to introduce the new talent and promoting the Cricket nationally and internationally. On the 20th February 2020 the mega event is all set to start and the fans are waiting for it with a great zeal.

The CEO of the Pakistan Cricket Board PCB, Wasim Khan is thinking to add the more cities for PSL 2021 to engage the cricket fans from around the country and to upgrade venues for international Cricket. As Rawalpindi, Multan, Karachi and Lahore are already hosting the matches but by the 2021 more cities will be added.

“By next year, we want to be in a position to add a couple of more venues. We are looking to develop more and more venues which provide us an opportunity to take the game around the country”

The CEO further added

“We are looking at Peshawar, Multan, Faisalabad, which hosted the National T20 Cup and needs a little up-gradation after which it can be an international venue, and Hyderabad, for which we are working with Sindh government for its up-gradation”

PSL has been acting like a gateway to make the international cricket to be venue locally. The fans and Pakistan are expecting for good News from the world of cricket in future.