The Pakistan Cricket Board PCB has an ambition to return the international cricket in the country and in this way Major ICC events are expected to be held in Pakistan in future. The CEO PCB, Wasim Khan has given a statement that the Pakistan is thinking to give a proposal for hosting one international mega event in the next round. The current cycle of the future tours programme will continue till 2023.

The CEO Said, while attending a press conference with MCC President, Kumar Sangakara, at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

“We are hopeful of putting a strong case to the ICC for Pakistan hosting at least 1 if not 2 ICC global events in the next rights cycle”

Regarding the 2009 attack on Sri Lanka team, he appreciated the efforts of Sangakara as,

“What became apparent from an early time was that Kumar Sangakkara was a huge advocate for Pakistan. He was an ambassador for bringing cricket back to Pakistan and he understood what it meant for the nation to have cricket on home soil”

The Asia Cup is also going to be held in Pakistan in September. So the PCB will see alternate options if India Opts out of the tournament.