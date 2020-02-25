The mega event of Pakistan Super League PSL 2020 is all set to be held from 20th February 2020. The tournaments will start after the glittering opening ceremony followed by the tournament opener between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United. The multiple TV Channels and live streaming apps will provide the live cricket and video highlights with ball to ball commentary.

Officially, the PSL 2020 Broadcasters and Live Streaming Partners List has been released. The international fans especially complained about broadcasting partners from India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and South Africa because no TV channel will be broadcasting the live matches in these countries.

According to some unofficial news and reports the live telecast of PSL 2020 in these countries will be on these TV channels.